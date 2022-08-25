- Construction weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Litigation
- ‘Unusual and surprising’ ADR clause was unenforceable (Children’s Ark v Kajima Construction)
- Building Safety
- DLUHC consultation call for evidence—leaseholder-owned buildings over 11 metres
- DLUHC publishes FAQ answers on Approved Document B
- Professional indemnity insurance
- Building inspector insurance and its new relaxed rules
- Construction Industry News
- NCSC, CPNI and BEIS publish guidance on cyber security in construction projects
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) clause in a construction contract was unenforceable, a call for evidence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) on leaseholder-owned buildings above 11 metres or five storeys with relevant defects as defined under the Building Safety Act 2022, the publication by DLUHC of answers to frequently asked questions on Approved Document B (Fire Safety), an update to the Building (Approved Inspectors etc.) Regulations 2010 which affects professional indemnity insurance rules for private building control inspectors, and the publication of guidance on cyber security in construction projects by the National Cyber Security Centre.
