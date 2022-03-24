- Construction weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Spring Statement 2022
- Spring Statement 2022—Key construction announcements
- Construction industry reaction to Spring Statement 2022
- Ukraine conflict
- Impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & material adverse change
- Standard form contracts
- FIDIC Green Book (Short Form of Contract) 2021
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Bill—new factsheet
- Contract Law
- Does ‘reasonable endeavours’ require the acceptance of non-contractual currency? (MUR v RTI)
- Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))
- Sustainability
- ACE reports on Energy Security Strategy
- BPF outlines plan for Net Zero Pledge
- Insurance in construction
- RIBA update on PI insurance
- Tax for construction lawyers
- Termination and compensation payments—VAT treatment
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update on the Spring Statement 2022 and its implications for the construction industry, analysis of the impact of the Ukraine conflict on English law contracts, publication by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) of a new factsheet on the Building Safety Bill, a case in which the Commercial Court (CC) interpreted a force majeure clause in the context of a maritime arbitration (MUR v RTI), an update from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) on its efforts in raising concerns with the government on the challenges of securing affordable professional indemnity (PI) insurance, and publication of the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)’s revised policy on the VAT treatment of payments made on termination of contracts and litigation settlement agreements.
