Construction weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update on the Spring Statement 2022 and its implications for the construction industry, analysis of the impact of the Ukraine conflict on English law contracts, publication by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) of a new factsheet on the Building Safety Bill, a case in which the Commercial Court (CC) interpreted a force majeure clause in the context of a maritime arbitration (MUR v RTI), an update from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) on its efforts in raising concerns with the government on the challenges of securing affordable professional indemnity (PI) insurance, and publication of the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)’s revised policy on the VAT treatment of payments made on termination of contracts and litigation settlement agreements. or to read the full analysis.