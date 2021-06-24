Construction weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered claims for repudiatory breach on a residential construction project (Cartwright Pond v Wild), a TCC case looking at interpretation of amendments made to a FIDIC 1999 Yellow Book contract (Shepherd Construction Ltd v Drax Power Ltd), a UK Supreme Court (UKSC) case examining the scope of duty in professional negligence cases (Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP), a European Court of Justice (ECJ) case considering the proportionality of a decision to exclude a tenderer from a procurement procedure, an examination of what is meant by ‘damage’ in Construction All Risks (CAR) insurance policies, the opening of the UK Infrastructure Bank and the formation of a new FIDIC North America to strengthen use of the contract in that region. or to read the full analysis.