Construction weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered whether an adjudicator’s decision was superseded by a compromise agreement stated to be ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua Leisure v Benchmark Leisure), a case in which the Court of Session rejected arguments that an adjudicator had both exceeded and failed to exhaust his jurisdiction (Hochtief v Maspero), guidance from the Court of Appeal on health and safety duties on construction sites (Ahmad v Health and Safety Executive), commentary on the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’s Energy White Paper, analysis of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) procurement rules and the possible impact of Brexit on the UK’s public procurement regime, and further developments and guidance on Brexit. or to read the full analysis.