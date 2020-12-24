- Construction weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Adjudication—enforcement
- Adjudication—jurisdiction
- Litigation—amended pleadings
- Health and safety
- Health and safety duties on construction sites
- Fire safety
- £30m fund for installation of fire safety measures
- Energy
- The Energy White Paper—UK’s net zero future
- Projects
- Port Infrastructure Fund
- Standard form contracts
- Scottish Building Contracts Committee survey
- Contract law
- Rectification (Scots law)
- Brexit
- WTO Government Procurement Agreement
- Construction business readiness—CLC guidance
- Commons briefings—preparations and implications at the end of the transition period
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&A
- Construction Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered whether an adjudicator’s decision was superseded by a compromise agreement stated to be ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua Leisure v Benchmark Leisure), a case in which the Court of Session rejected arguments that an adjudicator had both exceeded and failed to exhaust his jurisdiction (Hochtief v Maspero), guidance from the Court of Appeal on health and safety duties on construction sites (Ahmad v Health and Safety Executive), commentary on the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’s Energy White Paper, analysis of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) procurement rules and the possible impact of Brexit on the UK’s public procurement regime, and further developments and guidance on Brexit.
