Sign-in Help
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Construction weekly highlights—24 December 2020
Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Adjudication—enforcement
  • Adjudication—jurisdiction
  • Litigation—amended pleadings
  • Health and safety
  • Health and safety duties on construction sites
  • Fire safety
  • £30m fund for installation of fire safety measures
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered whether an adjudicator’s decision was superseded by a compromise agreement stated to be ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua Leisure v Benchmark Leisure), a case in which the Court of Session rejected arguments that an adjudicator had both exceeded and failed to exhaust his jurisdiction (Hochtief v Maspero), guidance from the Court of Appeal on health and safety duties on construction sites (Ahmad v Health and Safety Executive), commentary on the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’s Energy White Paper, analysis of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) procurement rules and the possible impact of Brexit on the UK’s public procurement regime, and further developments and guidance on Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More