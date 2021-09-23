- Construction weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Payment
- Court gives guidance on JCT final account provisions (CC Construction v Mincione)
- Building and fire safety
- Code for Construction Product Information published
- Cladding remediation—where are we?
- Cladding survey results published
- Standard form construction contracts
- NEC contracts—performance benefits for Hong Kong projects
- Sustainability
- RIBA report on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
- Inquiry on net zero governance begins
- Contract law
- Working group on e-signatures
- Additional Construction news this week
- CLC statement on product availability
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered various issues relating to a disputed final account (CC Construction v Mincione), the publication of the Code for Construction Product Information which aims to improve the clarity and reliability of information provided by product manufacturers, analysis of the current position on cladding remediation across the country and its implications for insurance, publication by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) of a report which demonstrates the critical role of the built environment sector in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a statement published by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on construction product availability and news from NEC of a review by the Hong Kong government which highlights the performance benefits of using NEC contracts.
