Construction weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Court of Appeal held that statutory adjudication rights under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (HGCRA 1996) extended to a collateral warranty (Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) decided that a claim for remedial work costs under a collateral warranty was not too remote (Orchard Plaza Management v Balfour Beatty Regional), a case in which the TCC declined to enforce an adjudicator’s decision in favour of a company subject to a Company Voluntary Arrangement (FTH v Varis Developments), analyses of the impacts of the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) from an insurance and Scottish perspective, and the publication of the Government Commercial Function’s guide to the Procurement Bill. or to read the full analysis.