- Construction weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Collateral warranties
- Major extension of adjudication rights (Abbey v Simply)
- Claim for remedial works costs under a collateral warranty not too remote (Orchard Plaza Management Company Limited v Balfour Beatty Regional Construction Limited)
- Adjudication
- When is a CVA not a CVA? Summary Judgment for Adjudication Enforcements (FTH v Varis)
- High Court clarifies extent to which interim valuation adjudication is binding on final accounting exercise (Essential Living v Elements)
- Building Safety
- Limitation and the UK Building Safety Act: new provisions and what insurers may have missed
- Building Safety Act 2022—the Scottish perspective
- Procurement
- Guide to Public Procurement Bill
- Sustainability
- First public procurement route to net zero building
- Arbitration
- Abuse of process in international arbitration
- Insolvency
- CIGA 2020 Interim report March 2022
- Bonds
- Performance bonds may not cover all contract obligations
- Construction Industry News
- DLUHC amends guidance on construction products regulation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Court of Appeal held that statutory adjudication rights under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (HGCRA 1996) extended to a collateral warranty (Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) decided that a claim for remedial work costs under a collateral warranty was not too remote (Orchard Plaza Management v Balfour Beatty Regional), a case in which the TCC declined to enforce an adjudicator’s decision in favour of a company subject to a Company Voluntary Arrangement (FTH v Varis Developments), analyses of the impacts of the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA 2022) from an insurance and Scottish perspective, and the publication of the Government Commercial Function’s guide to the Procurement Bill.
