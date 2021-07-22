- Construction weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Damages and exclusions
- Liquidated damages clause applies to uncompleted work (Triple Point Technology v PTT Public Company)
- Termination
- Entitlement to stage payments and accrued rights on termination (Timberbrook v Grant Leisure)
- Tort
- New homes warranties and inspection of new homes—disclosure issues
- Litigation
- Applications to amend (D R Jones (Yeovil) v Drayton Beaumont Services)
- Injunction granted restraining a party from pursuing an expert determination (Maypole Dock v Catalyst Housing)
- Arbitration
- Stay of court proceedings (Surrey County Council v Suez Recyclying)
- Building and fire safety
- Fire Safety defects claim—validity of assignment of freehold interest
- Building Safety Bill—International Underwriting Association response
- RIBA launches Fire Safety Compliance Tracker
- Planning
- National Model Design Code published
- New National Planning Policy Framework published
- Public procurement
- ‘Stay granted in ‘Hanbury’ procurement judicial review pending decision of the Court of Appeal in ‘Public First’ proceedings’ (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Sustainability
- Construct Zero Performance Framework published by CLC
- Additional construction news this week
- Infrastructure and Projects Authority annual report
- Easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions—CLC statement
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Supreme Court judgment, overturning a Court of Appeal decision, on the application of liquidated damages for delay where work under a contract is not completed before termination (Triple Point Technology v PTT), a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment which considers the validity of an assignment of the freehold interest in a property and hence whether the claimant could join a previous owner as a claimant to its action regarding defects (including fire safety defects) in the property (Aviva Investors v Shepherd Construction), a TCC judgment in which the court considered the principles applying to applications to amend particulars of claim where the amendment would introduce a cause of action that may be time-barred by limitation (DR Jones v Drayton), publication by the government of the finalised National Model Design Code and new National Planning Policy Framework, the launch by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) of its Fire Safety Compliance Tracker, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of its Construct Zero Performance Framework and a statement from CLC regarding the lifting of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
