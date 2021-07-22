Construction weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Supreme Court judgment, overturning a Court of Appeal decision, on the application of liquidated damages for delay where work under a contract is not completed before termination (Triple Point Technology v PTT), a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment which considers the validity of an assignment of the freehold interest in a property and hence whether the claimant could join a previous owner as a claimant to its action regarding defects (including fire safety defects) in the property (Aviva Investors v Shepherd Construction), a TCC judgment in which the court considered the principles applying to applications to amend particulars of claim where the amendment would introduce a cause of action that may be time-barred by limitation (DR Jones v Drayton), publication by the government of the finalised National Model Design Code and new National Planning Policy Framework, the launch by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) of its Fire Safety Compliance Tracker, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of its Construct Zero Performance Framework and a statement from CLC regarding the lifting of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. or to read the full analysis.