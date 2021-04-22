Construction weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered the requirements for a notice of dissatisfaction with an adjudicator’s decision under the NEC Engineering and Construction Contract (Transport for Greater Manchester v Kier), a decision of the Privy Council on whether to uphold a challenge to an arbitral award for ‘serious irregularity’ (RAV Bahamas v Therapy Beach Club), a judgment of the High Court concerned with the interpretation of the Limitation Act 1980, s 32 (OT Computers v Infineon), the appointment of experts by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) to lead a review into the system of safety testing construction products in England, and publication of a report by the Infrastructure Forum on the opportunities for digital transformation in the infrastructure sector. or to read the full analysis.