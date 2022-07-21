LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Construction weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Building Safety
  • Contractor held responsible for installation and specification breaches in post-Grenfell Fire cladding claim (Martlet Homes Limited v Mulalley & Co Limited)
  • DLUHC launches two consultations on changes to building regulations under BSA 2022
  • Damages and exclusions
  • TCC provides guidance on assessment of damages where contract provides for alternative modes of performance
  • Projects
  • Cabinet Office publishes data for Major Projects Portfolio and IPA annual report
  • Construction Industry News
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an important judgment from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) in relation to a cladding claim brought against a contractor who installed the cladding system prior to the Grenfell fire disaster (Martlet Homes Limited v Mulalley & Co. Limited), the launch of two consultations on proposed changes to the building regulations under Parts 3 and 4 of the Building Safety Act 2022 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), a case where the court considered how to assess damages in circumstances where the contract does or does not provide for alternative modes of performance (Mallino Development Ltd v Essex Demolition Contractors Ltd), data published by the UK government on its Major Projects Portfolio and the publication of the 2022 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report and the latest construction statistics published by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

