- Construction weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- HGCRA 1996
- Hybrid contracts—adjudicator’s jurisdiction regarding non-construction operations
- Contract law
- Oral contracts and incomplete work
- Standard form contracts
- FIDIC contracts—arbitration clause not enforceable
- Disputes
- Adjudication—adjudicator’s fees
More...
- Litigation—notification of claims
- CPR Committee annual open meeting
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service scheduling and listing project—guidance published
- Infrastructure
- Importance of infrastructure in recovery—ICE report
- Changes to infrastructure needs—NIC report
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment enforcing an adjudicator’s decision regarding a hybrid contract (C Spencer v MW High Tech), a TCC judgment relating to a dispute between dissatisfied homeowners and their unpaid builder (Kang v Pattar), a judgment where the TCC held that an adjudicator’s reason for resigning was flawed but it was still entitled to payment (Davies & Davies Associates v Steve Ward Services), a report published by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) looking at the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on infrastructure requirements and publication of a document titled ‘Infrastructure Priorities for Government’ by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Scotland.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.