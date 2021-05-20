menu-search
Construction weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) judgment enforcing an adjudicator’s decision regarding a hybrid contract (C Spencer v MW High Tech), a TCC judgment relating to a dispute between dissatisfied homeowners and their unpaid builder (Kang v Pattar), a judgment where the TCC held that an adjudicator’s reason for resigning was flawed but it was still entitled to payment (Davies & Davies Associates v Steve Ward Services), a report published by the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) looking at the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on infrastructure requirements and publication of a document titled ‘Infrastructure Priorities for Government’ by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Scotland. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

