Construction weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the publication by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) of an update to its practice note on professional indemnity insurance (PII), the publication of a new set of requirements for the implementation of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) by the British Standards Institution (BSI), a report indicating that builders’ workloads are at their highest levels for ten years and an announcement by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) of the allocation of £8.6bn of funding as part of the Affordable Homes Programme. or to read the full analysis.