LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Consultants on construction projects
  • RIBA PII practice note—update published
  • Sustainability
  • Biodiversity Net Gain in development projects—new requirements
  • Additional construction news this week
  • Builders' workloads at ten-year high
  • Affordable Homes Programme—£8.6bn of funding allocated
  • LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes the publication by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) of an update to its practice note on professional indemnity insurance (PII), the publication of a new set of requirements for the implementation of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) by the British Standards Institution (BSI), a report indicating that builders’ workloads are at their highest levels for ten years and an announcement by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) of the allocation of £8.6bn of funding as part of the Affordable Homes Programme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More