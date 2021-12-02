LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Damages and exclusions
  • Check your contract—there may be no ‘Plan B’ (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS)
  • Litigation
  • Part 36—Defective service, when an offer is genuine and whether it would be unjust to apply CPR 36.17 in light of coronavirus (COVID-19) (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas Ltd)
  • Arbitration
  • Law Commission to review the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • ACE publishes CRUX Insights report 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Scottish Court of Session rejected a claim based on the supply of the wrong materials (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS), an announcement by the Law Commission that it will review the Arbitration Act 1996, a report by the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) warning of the long term effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on claims and disputes, analysis of new public procurement thresholds that will apply from 1 January 2022, and the launch of the New Homes Quality Board, an independent body set up in response to issues around new homes quality and sales practices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More