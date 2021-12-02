Construction weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Scottish Court of Session rejected a claim based on the supply of the wrong materials (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS), an announcement by the Law Commission that it will review the Arbitration Act 1996, a report by the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) warning of the long term effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on claims and disputes, analysis of new public procurement thresholds that will apply from 1 January 2022, and the launch of the New Homes Quality Board, an independent body set up in response to issues around new homes quality and sales practices. or to read the full analysis.