- Construction weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Damages and exclusions
- Check your contract—there may be no ‘Plan B’ (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS)
- Litigation
- Part 36—Defective service, when an offer is genuine and whether it would be unjust to apply CPR 36.17 in light of coronavirus (COVID-19) (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas Ltd)
- Arbitration
- Law Commission to review the Arbitration Act 1996
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ACE publishes CRUX Insights report 2021
- Sustainability
- GPA announces partnership with Atkins to achieve net zero by 2050
- UKGBC surveys on circular economy principles
- Phase 2 of CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process—call for submissions
- CLC letter on ‘nutrient neutrality’ pollution controls
- Public procurement
- New year, new public procurement thresholds
- Construction Industry News
- Launch of New Homes Quality Board and Consumer Code
- Guidance on levelling up for local communities—ACE report
- Homes England publishes guidance on Help to Build
- CLC statement on product availability
- NEC guidance on delivering social value outcomes
- Use of timber in off-site school construction—CDBB research
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&A
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Scottish Court of Session rejected a claim based on the supply of the wrong materials (Dragados (UK) Ltd v DC Eifeket Aggregates AS), an announcement by the Law Commission that it will review the Arbitration Act 1996, a report by the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) warning of the long term effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on claims and disputes, analysis of new public procurement thresholds that will apply from 1 January 2022, and the launch of the New Homes Quality Board, an independent body set up in response to issues around new homes quality and sales practices.
