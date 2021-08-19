Construction weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claimant’s application to amend its particulars of claim in relation to complex quantum issues (Standard Life v Gleeds), publication of paper by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) on its plans to support contracting authorities manage the risks arising from expiry of private finance initiative (PFI) contracts, and the launch of a consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) on the regulation of the architectural sector. or to read the full analysis.