- Construction weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Litigation
- Parties must value their losses (at least approximately) within their pleaded case (Standard Life Assurance v Gleeds)
- Projects
- Managing risks of PFI contract expiry
- Sustainability
- Hydrogen Strategy—industry response
- Welsh Government publishes housing Quality Requirements for 2021
- Additional construction news this week
More...
- Regulation of architectural sector—consultation
- RIBA Future Trends Survey highlights planning application delays and increased workload
- RICS forecast predicts 21% increase in tender prices by Q2 2026
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered a claimant’s application to amend its particulars of claim in relation to complex quantum issues (Standard Life v Gleeds), publication of paper by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) on its plans to support contracting authorities manage the risks arising from expiry of private finance initiative (PFI) contracts, and the launch of a consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) on the regulation of the architectural sector.
