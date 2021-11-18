- Construction weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Delay and disruption
- Court finds employer abandoned right to liquidated damages under JCT contract (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services)
- Sustainability
- COP26 round-up—11 November 2021 (Cities, Regions and Built Environment Day)
- FIDIC launches Climate Change Charter for the global infrastructure sector
- TCLP publishes new supply chain clauses to help eliminate scope three emissions
- EAC holds third evidence session on sustainability of the built environment
- CIC's climate action plan reaches 40 signatories
- CLC publishes first quarterly update for Construct Zero Performance Framework
- RICS publishes article on building green ecosystems for commercial property
- Arbitration
- Osborne Clarke analyses 11 years of arbitration-related judgments of the English and Welsh courts
- Building safety
- Court refuses to strike out defective cladding claim for insufficient particulars and lack of expert evidence (Crest Nicholson v Grafik Architects and NHBC Building Control)
- Standard form contracts
- NEC publishes guidance on defined cost in NEC3 and NEC4 ECC
- Litigation
- Sale of goods where title is retained and quality disputed (Readie v Geo)
- No implied licence for those acquiring property with the benefit of planning permission
- Construction industry news
- CIOB publishes response to September 2021 ONS construction output
- CJC publishes interim report and launches consultation on pre-action protocols
- CDBB releases paper on Government Soft Landings
- FMB supports Private Member's Bill outlawing cowboy builders
- FMB welcomes 1.3 per cent increase in construction output for September 2021
- NIC seeks views on National Infrastructure Assessment baseline report
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that an employer had abandoned its right to claim liquidated damages (LADs) (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services), updates from major bodies in the construction sector, following last week’s COP26 summit, setting out how they intend to improve sustainability practices and the publication of new climate clauses intended for use in the supply chain by the Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), the publication of a report analysing arbitration-related business before the courts of England and Wales between 2010 and 2020, a case in which the TCC refused a defendant’s application to strike out a claim against it for external wall system defects (Crest Nicholson v Grafik Architects and NHBC Building Control), the publication of guidance by the NEC on the defined cost provisions in the NEC3 and NEC4 contracts, a case on sale of good where the title was retained and the quality of the goods was disputed (Readie v Geo) and a case from the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court related to the assignment of copyright in an architect’s designs.
