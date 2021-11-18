Construction weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that an employer had abandoned its right to claim liquidated damages (LADs) (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services), updates from major bodies in the construction sector, following last week’s COP26 summit, setting out how they intend to improve sustainability practices and the publication of new climate clauses intended for use in the supply chain by the Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), the publication of a report analysing arbitration-related business before the courts of England and Wales between 2010 and 2020, a case in which the TCC refused a defendant’s application to strike out a claim against it for external wall system defects (Crest Nicholson v Grafik Architects and NHBC Building Control), the publication of guidance by the NEC on the defined cost provisions in the NEC3 and NEC4 contracts, a case on sale of good where the title was retained and the quality of the goods was disputed (Readie v Geo) and a case from the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court related to the assignment of copyright in an architect’s designs. or to read the full analysis.