- Construction weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Adjudication—jurisdiction
- Litigation—defects and limitation
- Litigation—the tort gateway to jurisdiction of the English courts
- Litigation—speech by Chancellor of the High Court
- Civil Procedure Rules—migration to gov.uk
- Fire safety
- Fire safety consultation—Home Office publishes response
- Insurance
- New homes warranty—incorrect entity named
- Public procurement
- Transforming Public procurement Green Paper—CLC response
- Collusion in public procurement—European Commission guidance
- Modern slavery
- Modern slavery statement registry launched
- Green building
- Actuate UK welcomes CO2nstruct Zero Programme
- ‘Zero carbon ready’ plan
- Government policy
- JCT support for Construction Playbook
- Infrastructure
- Investment in new offshore wind ports
- Additional Construction news this week
- Growth in construction output
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision from the Court of Session confirming that an adjudicator’s decision should be enforced because the responding party failed to make an effective jurisdictional challenge (Hochtief v Maspero), a judgment relating to a defects claim and when the cause of action arose (Toner v Telford Homes), a Court of Appeal decision considering when the ‘tort gateway’ to jurisdiction of the English courts is satisfied (Manek v IIFL Wealth), a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case in which a homeowner could not claim under a new home warranty because the wrong developer was named in it (Sehayek v Amtrust Europe), publication of the Construction Leadership Council’s (CLC’s) response to the Transforming Public Procurement Green Paper, the government’s launch of an online modern slavery statement registry, publication of the government’s response to its Fire Safety consultation and a statement from the Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) in relation to the government’s Construction Playbook.
