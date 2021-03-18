Construction weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision from the Court of Session confirming that an adjudicator’s decision should be enforced because the responding party failed to make an effective jurisdictional challenge (Hochtief v Maspero), a judgment relating to a defects claim and when the cause of action arose (Toner v Telford Homes), a Court of Appeal decision considering when the ‘tort gateway’ to jurisdiction of the English courts is satisfied (Manek v IIFL Wealth), a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case in which a homeowner could not claim under a new home warranty because the wrong developer was named in it (Sehayek v Amtrust Europe), publication of the Construction Leadership Council’s (CLC’s) response to the Transforming Public Procurement Green Paper, the government’s launch of an online modern slavery statement registry, publication of the government’s response to its Fire Safety consultation and a statement from the Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) in relation to the government’s Construction Playbook. or to read the full analysis.