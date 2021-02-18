- Construction weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—pleadings and limitation
- Adjudication—enforcement in Scotland
- Projects
- HS2—Phase 2A authorised
- HS2—design for Euston headhouse revealed
- Crossrail—Tottenham Court Road station ready for final commissioning
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- Coronavirus—effect on contract liability
- Building Safety
- Expansion of Building Safety Fund—industry responses
- Additional Construction news items this week
- New CLC survey on the impact of PI insurance crisis
- FIDIC launches State of the World report
- New BSRIA guidance on Project Information Process
- New £250m fund for SME builders
- ONS statistics on construction output for October—December 2020
- CA monthly overview shows slump in house price growth
- RIBA Future Trends workload survey for 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a TCC judgment on amending a particulars of claim after the expiry of the relevant limitation period (Martlet Homes v Mulalley), a further analysis of the judgment in McLaughlin & Sons Ltd v East Ayrshire Council , updates on progress with the HS2 and Crossrail projects, a report on how liability for coronavirus related time delays were dealt with on projects, responses from various industry bodies to the government’s announcement to expand the Building Safety Fund, a new CLC industry wide survey on the impact of the professional indemnity (PI) insurance crisis and reports on trends in the construction industry in 2020 and looking forward to 2021.
