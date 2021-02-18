Construction weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a TCC judgment on amending a particulars of claim after the expiry of the relevant limitation period (Martlet Homes v Mulalley), a further analysis of the judgment in McLaughlin & Sons Ltd v East Ayrshire Council , updates on progress with the HS2 and Crossrail projects, a report on how liability for coronavirus related time delays were dealt with on projects, responses from various industry bodies to the government’s announcement to expand the Building Safety Fund, a new CLC industry wide survey on the impact of the professional indemnity (PI) insurance crisis and reports on trends in the construction industry in 2020 and looking forward to 2021. or to read the full analysis.