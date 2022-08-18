- Construction weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Litigation
- Architects’ appointments, early specific disclosure and final remedies (Balfour Beatty v Broadway Malyan)
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Act 2022—explanatory notes
- ABI urges quicker pace on building remediation
- BSA 2022 consultations—CLC to submit evidence
- Sustainability
- UKGBC study reveals essential role of circularity for net zero projects
More...
- Chancery Lane Project—new built environment toolkit
- CIOB urges Scottish government to protect built environment from demolition
- Construction Industry News
- BEIS guidance on UKCA marking
- CLC publishes monthly construction output for June 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered its case management powers to order early specific disclosure (Balfour Beatty v Broadway Malyan), publication by the government of explanatory notes on the Building Safety Act 2022, publication by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) of a study on the role of ‘circularity’ in reducing carbon emissions on construction projects, and the issue of new guidance by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on the UK Conformity Assessment (UKCA) product marking regime.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.