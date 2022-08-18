Construction weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered its case management powers to order early specific disclosure (Balfour Beatty v Broadway Malyan), publication by the government of explanatory notes on the Building Safety Act 2022, publication by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) of a study on the role of ‘circularity’ in reducing carbon emissions on construction projects, and the issue of new guidance by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on the UK Conformity Assessment (UKCA) product marking regime. or to read the full analysis.