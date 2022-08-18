LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Construction weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Litigation
  • Architects’ appointments, early specific disclosure and final remedies (Balfour Beatty v Broadway Malyan)
  • Building Safety
  • Building Safety Act 2022—explanatory notes
  • ABI urges quicker pace on building remediation
  • BSA 2022 consultations—CLC to submit evidence
  • Sustainability
  • UKGBC study reveals essential role of circularity for net zero projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered its case management powers to order early specific disclosure (Balfour Beatty v Broadway Malyan), publication by the government of explanatory notes on the Building Safety Act 2022, publication by the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) of a study on the role of ‘circularity’ in reducing carbon emissions on construction projects, and the issue of new guidance by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on the UK Conformity Assessment (UKCA) product marking regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

