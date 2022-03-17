Construction weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update on the status and progress of the Building Safety Bill, an announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) that the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, will impose a historic round of 370 sanctions under the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act, concerns expressed by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) about the effect of the Ukraine conflict on the recovery of the construction industry, an announcement by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on the construction industry’s progress towards net zero targets and an announcement by the CLC of monthly construction output data for January 2022. or to read the full analysis.