Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Building Safety
  • The Building Safety Bill—March 2022 update
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Ukraine conflict—Foreign Secretary announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
  • FMB expresses concerns about effect of Ukraine conflict on construction recovery
  • Environmental issues
  • Construction hits first target on Roadmap to Net Zero
  • Construction Industry News
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes an update on the status and progress of the Building Safety Bill, an announcement by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) that the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, will impose a historic round of 370 sanctions under the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act, concerns expressed by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) about the effect of the Ukraine conflict on the recovery of the construction industry, an announcement by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on the construction industry’s progress towards net zero targets and an announcement by the CLC of monthly construction output data for January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

