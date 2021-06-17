menu-search
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—repudiatory breach
  • Litigation—expert evidence
  • Building safety
  • New Homes Quality Code
  • Standard form contracts
  • NEC—Facilities Management Contract
  • JCT—Construction Playbook infographic
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered claims for repudiatory breach on a residential construction project (Cartwright Pond v Wild), analysis of a case in which the TCC excluded the defendant’s expert evidence (Dana UK Axle v Freudenberg), the release of a white paper by the NEC on its Facilities Management Contract, publication of the Carbon Reduction Code of the Built Environment by the Cambridge Centre for Smart Infrastructure and Construction (CSIC), and launch of a consultation on the draft New Homes Quality Code. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

