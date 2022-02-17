Construction weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal (CA) case in which the court provided a detailed analysis of adjudicator’s rights to payment in the event that the adjudication does not ‘go as planned’ (Ward v Davies & Davies), a case in which the Scottish Court of Session (CSOH) considered whether ‘completion’ of works had occurred in accordance with a suspensive condition of missives (GWR Property Co Ltd v Forrest Outdoor Media Ltd), an announcement by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, regarding the opening of a consultation on draft fire safety guidance, an article explaining the professional indemnity implications of the Building Safety Bill, an article by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) about its concern with clause 61.3 of the NEC3 and NEC4 Engineering and Construction Contract (ECC) which requires a contractor to notify what it 'believes' to be a compensation event if the event has not been notified by the project manager, an announcement by Sadiq Khan about proposals to secure a record investment through green bonds, including committing £90m to unlock over £500m for zero-carbon projects and an update by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on monthly construction output in December 2021. or to read the full analysis.