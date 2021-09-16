Construction weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case where amongst other things it was held that an employer must have a ‘genuine belief’ in the sum stated as due in a payment notice (Downs Road v Laxmanbhai Construction), an analysis of the likely ramifications for the procurement of and adjudications under collateral warranties following Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP, a Commercial Court (CC) case considering the inter-relationship between contractual rights of termination and repudiatory breach, and the circumstances in which a contractual code can affect common law rights to terminate (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland EHF), the publication of a ‘COVID-19 Hub’ by the JCT collating materials which it has produced, the publication by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of a new a new document outlining early key messages on the proposed safety case principles for high-rise residential buildings l and the publication by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) of its National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021 and a policy paper entitled ‘Transforming Infrastructure Performance (TIP): Roadmap to 2030’. or to read the full analysis.