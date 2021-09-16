LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Adjudication
  • Severability of adjudicators’ decisions, and genuine belief in sum stated as due in payment notices (Downs Road Development LLP v Laxmanbhai Construction)
  • Collateral warranties
  • Collateral warranties and adjudication following Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP
  • Litigation
  • The relationship between contractual termination and repudiatory breach (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland EHF
  • Standard form contracts
  • JCT publishes updated COVID-19 Hub
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case where amongst other things it was held that an employer must have a ‘genuine belief’ in the sum stated as due in a payment notice (Downs Road v Laxmanbhai Construction), an analysis of the likely ramifications for the procurement of and adjudications under collateral warranties following Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP, a Commercial Court (CC) case considering the inter-relationship between contractual rights of termination and repudiatory breach, and the circumstances in which a contractual code can affect common law rights to terminate (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland EHF), the publication of a ‘COVID-19 Hub’ by the JCT collating materials which it has produced, the publication by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of a new a new document outlining early key messages on the proposed safety case principles for high-rise residential buildings l and the publication by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) of its National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021 and a policy paper entitled ‘Transforming Infrastructure Performance (TIP): Roadmap to 2030’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

