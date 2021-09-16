- Construction weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- Adjudication
- Severability of adjudicators’ decisions, and genuine belief in sum stated as due in payment notices (Downs Road Development LLP v Laxmanbhai Construction)
- Collateral warranties
- Collateral warranties and adjudication following Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP
- Litigation
- The relationship between contractual termination and repudiatory breach (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland EHF
- Standard form contracts
- JCT publishes updated COVID-19 Hub
- Building safety
- HSE publishes key messages on safety case principles for high-rise residential buildings
- Additional Construction news this week
- IPA and HM Treasury jointly publish the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021
- IPA publishes policy paper, Transforming Infrastructure Performance: Roadmap to 2030
- BEIS publishes guidance for retrofit internal wall insulation: best practice
- CLC announces a 1.6 percent decline in construction output in July 2021
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case where amongst other things it was held that an employer must have a ‘genuine belief’ in the sum stated as due in a payment notice (Downs Road v Laxmanbhai Construction), an analysis of the likely ramifications for the procurement of and adjudications under collateral warranties following Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP, a Commercial Court (CC) case considering the inter-relationship between contractual rights of termination and repudiatory breach, and the circumstances in which a contractual code can affect common law rights to terminate (Digital Capital Ltd v Genesis Mining Iceland EHF), the publication of a ‘COVID-19 Hub’ by the JCT collating materials which it has produced, the publication by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of a new a new document outlining early key messages on the proposed safety case principles for high-rise residential buildings l and the publication by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) of its National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline 2021 and a policy paper entitled ‘Transforming Infrastructure Performance (TIP): Roadmap to 2030’.
