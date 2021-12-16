- Construction weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Construction Highlights 2021/2022
- Adjudication
- Court of Session considers effect of Final Certificate in dispute resolution proceedings (D McLaughlin & Sons v East Ayrshire Council)
- Contract law
- Parties held to have entered into a contractor-subcontractor relationship despite evidence of intention to form a consortium (Changing Climates v Warmaway)
- Litigation
- Insurance—coverholders, limitation and summary judgment (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal)
- Arbitration
More...
- Arbitration funding costs and coronavirus (COVID-19) adjournments—AA 1996, s 68 challenge to ICC award dismissed (Tenke Fungurume Mining SA v Katanga Contracting Services)
- Standard form construction contracts
- Updated FIDIC Green Book launched
- Building Safety
- The Building Safety Bill—where are we now?
- Building Safety Bill—HSE tells designers to prepare
- Insurance in construction
- Professional indemnity insurance—approved inspectors
- Sustainability
- Build Upon Framework published by green building organisations
- Scottish Budget 2022—investment in low carbon public infrastructure
- Scottish Budget 2022—decarbonisation and transitioning away from fossil fuels
- Construction Industry News
- Guidance on hazardous ground gas management published
- Fall in construction output in October
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s award having considered the nature of the relationship between the parties and whether there was a construction contract under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (Changing Climates Ltd v Warmaway Ltd), a case in which the Scottish Court of Session considered whether a Final Certificate was conclusive evidence for the purpose of a counterclaim (D McLaughlin & Sons v East Ayrshire Council), a case in which the Commercial Court dismissed an application for strike out or summary judgment on parts of a claim brought by an insurer against a former coverholder (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal), FIDIC’s launch of its updated Green Book contract, analysis of the progress of the Building Safety Bill through Parliament and the changes made to it so far and consideration of the aspects of the Scottish Budget 2022–2023 of interest to the construction industry.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.