Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
  • Construction weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Construction Highlights 2021/2022
  • Adjudication
  • Court of Session considers effect of Final Certificate in dispute resolution proceedings (D McLaughlin & Sons v East Ayrshire Council)
  • Contract law
  • Parties held to have entered into a contractor-subcontractor relationship despite evidence of intention to form a consortium (Changing Climates v Warmaway)
  • Litigation
  • Insurance—coverholders, limitation and summary judgment (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal)
  • Arbitration
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s award having considered the nature of the relationship between the parties and whether there was a construction contract under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (Changing Climates Ltd v Warmaway Ltd), a case in which the Scottish Court of Session considered whether a Final Certificate was conclusive evidence for the purpose of a counterclaim (D McLaughlin & Sons v East Ayrshire Council), a case in which the Commercial Court dismissed an application for strike out or summary judgment on parts of a claim brought by an insurer against a former coverholder (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal), FIDIC’s launch of its updated Green Book contract, analysis of the progress of the Building Safety Bill through Parliament and the changes made to it so far and consideration of the aspects of the Scottish Budget 2022–2023 of interest to the construction industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

