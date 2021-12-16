Construction weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s award having considered the nature of the relationship between the parties and whether there was a construction contract under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (Changing Climates Ltd v Warmaway Ltd), a case in which the Scottish Court of Session considered whether a Final Certificate was conclusive evidence for the purpose of a counterclaim (D McLaughlin & Sons v East Ayrshire Council), a case in which the Commercial Court dismissed an application for strike out or summary judgment on parts of a claim brought by an insurer against a former coverholder (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal), FIDIC’s launch of its updated Green Book contract, analysis of the progress of the Building Safety Bill through Parliament and the changes made to it so far and consideration of the aspects of the Scottish Budget 2022–2023 of interest to the construction industry. or to read the full analysis.