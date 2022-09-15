Construction weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes further reflection on the decision in Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct and its implications, a Court of Appeal (CA) case in which the court gave guidance on the implication of good faith obligations into commercial contracts (Candey v Bosheh), analysis of the Procurement Bill, and reaction from the British Property Federation (BPF) and the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) to the government’s proposals on how to tackle rising energy bills. or to read the full analysis.