- Construction weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Collateral Warranties
- Talking point: Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct
- Contract law
- Contracts—implied terms of good faith (Candey Ltd v Bosheh)
- Procurement
- The Procurement Bill—modification of contracts
- Update on UK public procurement reforms (September 2022)
- Sustainability
- BPF summarises net zero impacts of energy policy announcement
- FMB supports Prime Minister’s choice to tackle rising energy bills
- WGBC highlights focusing on people in built environment
- Construction industry news
- CLC publishes product availability statement for September 2022
- ACE reports first signs of slowdown as post-Covid recovery peaks
- CLC publishes guidance on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
- Courts and COPFS respond to death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes further reflection on the decision in Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct and its implications, a Court of Appeal (CA) case in which the court gave guidance on the implication of good faith obligations into commercial contracts (Candey v Bosheh), analysis of the Procurement Bill, and reaction from the British Property Federation (BPF) and the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) to the government’s proposals on how to tackle rising energy bills.
