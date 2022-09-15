LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Construction weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Collateral Warranties
  • Talking point: Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct
  • Contract law
  • Contracts—implied terms of good faith (Candey Ltd v Bosheh)
  • Procurement
  • The Procurement Bill—modification of contracts
  • Update on UK public procurement reforms (September 2022)
  • Sustainability
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes further reflection on the decision in Abbey Healthcare v Simply Construct and its implications, a Court of Appeal (CA) case in which the court gave guidance on the implication of good faith obligations into commercial contracts (Candey v Bosheh), analysis of the Procurement Bill, and reaction from the British Property Federation (BPF) and the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) to the government’s proposals on how to tackle rising energy bills. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

