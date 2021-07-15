Construction weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of the effect that the Building Safety Bill may have on claims brought under the Defective Premises Act 1972, a Court of Appeal (CA) case considering the operation of non-exclusive jurisdiction clauses (Perform Content Services Ltd v Ness Global Services Ltd), a Commercial Court case examining the enforceability of time bar clauses (Arab Lawyers Network Co v Thomson Reuters), a CA case examining how joint retainer privilege applies in relation to conflict of interest and confidentiality obligations (Travelers Insurance Company Ltd v Armstrong), calls by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) for more thought/further action on climate change in infrastructure projects, the publication by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) of an updated form of novation agreement and related collateral warranty and the announcement by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of a review of professional indemnity insurance requirements in the UK. or to read the full analysis.