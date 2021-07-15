- Construction weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Bill—claims under the Defective Premises Act 1972
- Welsh Government funding for fire safety surveys
- Standard form contracts
- CIC publishes Novation Agreement-Switch and collateral warranty
- Litigation
- Non-exclusive jurisdiction clause renders Article 33 of Brussels I (recast) inapplicable (Perform Content Services v Ness Global Services)
- Knowledge and time bar clauses (Arab Lawyers Network Co v Thomson Reuters)
More...
- Joint retainer privilege principles prevail over issues of conflict of interest and confidentiality (Travelers Insurance Company v Armstrong)
- Insurance in construction
- UK professional indemnity insurance requirements—RICS review
- Sustainability
- Climate change in infrastructure projects—ICE report
- Whole life-cycle approach for net zero—WBSCD report
- Additional construction news this week
- Construction output falls in May 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of the effect that the Building Safety Bill may have on claims brought under the Defective Premises Act 1972, a Court of Appeal (CA) case considering the operation of non-exclusive jurisdiction clauses (Perform Content Services Ltd v Ness Global Services Ltd), a Commercial Court case examining the enforceability of time bar clauses (Arab Lawyers Network Co v Thomson Reuters), a CA case examining how joint retainer privilege applies in relation to conflict of interest and confidentiality obligations (Travelers Insurance Company Ltd v Armstrong), calls by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) for more thought/further action on climate change in infrastructure projects, the publication by the Construction Industry Council (CIC) of an updated form of novation agreement and related collateral warranty and the announcement by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) of a review of professional indemnity insurance requirements in the UK.
