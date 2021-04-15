Sign-in Help
Construction weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—limitation of liability clauses
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Impact of coronavirus on civil litigation
  • Projects and Infrastructure
  • Consultation on UK infrastructure planning system launched
  • Additional Construction news this week
  • Reports on construction industry growth
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) on the interpretation of limitation of liability clauses, an analysis on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation from a solicitor’s perspective, the launch of a consultation on the UK infrastructure planning system and reports from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and Construction Leadership Council (CLC) on growth in the construction industry in February and March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

