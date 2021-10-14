LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Standard form contracts
  • Increasing costs and fluctuations provisions—JCT blog
  • Insolvency in construction
  • Enforcing adjudicator’s decision when claimant is in liquidation (John Doyle v Erith)
  • Contract law
  • Formation of a contract, incorporation of standard terms and conditions, onerous/unusual clauses and penalty clauses (Blu-Sky Solutions Ltd v Be Caring Ltd)
  • Arbitration
  • Hong Kong court stays proceedings in favour of arbitration where no ‘clear intention by the parties to conclusively and unreservedly abandon the arbitration agreement’ (L v M)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case which examined a number of key contract law issues, including formation of contract and incorporation of standard terms (Blu-Sky solutions v Be Caring), a case in which the Court of Appeal considered whether a company in liquidation may enforce an adjudicator’s decision (John Doyle v Erith), a blog from the Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) on the very topical subject of increasing costs and fluctuation provisions, a Court of Appeal case that considered the approach that a court must take when faced with uncontroverted expert evidence (Griffiths v TUI UK), a Hong Kong case in which the court held that there must be a clear intention to abandon a binding arbitration agreement (L v M) and the publication of a letter from the Construction Industry Council (CIC) to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, advising that the government must unlock the power of the construction industry to lead the country through the climate emergency and deliver growth. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More