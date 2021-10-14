Construction weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case which examined a number of key contract law issues, including formation of contract and incorporation of standard terms (Blu-Sky solutions v Be Caring), a case in which the Court of Appeal considered whether a company in liquidation may enforce an adjudicator’s decision (John Doyle v Erith), a blog from the Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) on the very topical subject of increasing costs and fluctuation provisions, a Court of Appeal case that considered the approach that a court must take when faced with uncontroverted expert evidence (Griffiths v TUI UK), a Hong Kong case in which the court held that there must be a clear intention to abandon a binding arbitration agreement (L v M) and the publication of a letter from the Construction Industry Council (CIC) to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, advising that the government must unlock the power of the construction industry to lead the country through the climate emergency and deliver growth. or to read the full analysis.