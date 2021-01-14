Construction weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case that considered whether a claim brought in relation to a procurement exercise under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) was commenced out of time (Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust), analysis of the implications of Brexit for public procurement now that the transition period has ended, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of version 7 of Site Operating Procedures and a statement from it regarding claims and disputes in construction during Coronavirus (COVID–19, and an announcement by the NEC that it will launch new facilities management contracts as part of the NEC 4 suite on 26 January 2021. or to read the full analysis.