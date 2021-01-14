- Construction weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Adjudication—jurisdiction
- Litigation—Brussels I (recast) and interpretation of Articles 33 and 34
- Arbitration—new CIArb presidents (2021 to 2023)
- Litigation—Consultation on guideline hourly rates
- Arbitration—expert witnesses
- Public procurement
- Implications of Brexit on public procurement
- PCR 2015—time limits on claims
- Procurement Green Paper—eProcurement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CLC publishes Version 7 of Site Operating Procedures
- Guidance on working safely updated
- Managing Claims and Disputes in Construction during Coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Performance bonds
- Injunction granted to prevent claim under bond
- Standard form contracts
- NEC4—facilities management forms
- Building safety
- CIOB fire safety certification
- Wales—new building safety plans
- Additional Construction news this week
- House building fuels construction sector recovery
- Infrastructure Projects Authority—mandate
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case that considered whether a claim brought in relation to a procurement exercise under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) was commenced out of time (Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust), analysis of the implications of Brexit for public procurement now that the transition period has ended, publication by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) of version 7 of Site Operating Procedures and a statement from it regarding claims and disputes in construction during Coronavirus (COVID–19, and an announcement by the NEC that it will launch new facilities management contracts as part of the NEC 4 suite on 26 January 2021.
