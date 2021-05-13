menu-search
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Adjudication—jurisdiction
  • Adjudication—multiple contracts
  • Litigation—mitigation and damages
  • Litigation—causation
  • Mediation—impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Legislation
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—housing, communities and local government & construction industry response
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) case on a challenge to the adjudicator’s jurisdiction based on alleged invalidity of a previous adjudicator’s decision, a long wide ranging judgment of the Commercial Court in a dispute related to solar farms (Toucan Energy v Wirsol), a TCC case considering whether the parties had entered multiple contracts in the context of enforcement of an adjudicator’s award (Delta Fabrication & Glazing Ltd v Watkin Jones & Son Ltd), a TCC case highlighting the importance of factual evidence in demonstrating causation (BPN v Canham), a summary of the key housing, communities and local government announcements in the Queen’s Speech and the response to the same by construction industry bodies, the latest announcements on HS2 and Crossrail, publication of guidance on ‘planning gateway one’ which forms part of the building and safety reforms to be implemented following the Hackitt Review, an invitation by Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) to a discussion on the future of Grenfell to the residents and families affected by the disaster and further signs of growth in the construction sector in the UK and globally. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

