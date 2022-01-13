- Construction weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- Standard form contracts
- FIDIC Green Book 2021—what’s changed?
- NEC to publish new secondary option to incentivise net-zero emissions
- Building Safety
- DLUHC warns developers they must pay to fix cladding crisis
- RICS welcomes government commitment to unsafe cladding solution
- Sustainability
- DEFRA opens consultation on biodiversity net gain
- National Highways announces environmental sustainability division
- Payment
- No sum due to contractor in final account dispute with homeowner (The Sky’s the Limit v Dr Mohamed Mirza)
- Damages and exclusion
- Contractor had no right of relief against clerk of works (Loretto Housing Association v Cruden Building)
- Public procurement
- Principles governing extensions of limitation period under PCR 2015 (Access for Living v London Borough of Lewisham)
- Litigation
- Permission given to amend particulars of claim following provision of specific details to remedy inadequacy in fire defects claim (Naylor v Roamquest)
- Construction Industry News
- FMB welcomes House of Lords Committee support for SME house builders
- RICS publishes 2022 Price Adjustment Formulae Indices publication dates
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Construction trackers
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a report on the new FIDIC Green Book published in December 2021, setting out what changes have been made to the previous Green Book published in 1999, the announcement of a new secondary option to be published by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) in early 2022 to incentivise net-zero emissions, a letter from Michael Gove and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) warning that property developers must pay to fix the cladding crisis, the creation of a new Sustainability division by National Highways, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) was required to interpret what payment terms the parties had agreed, and whether the contractor had lawfully terminated the contract (The Sky’s the Limit v Dr Mohamed Mirza), a decision by the Outer House of the Court of Session (CSOH) regarding the contractor’s recourse against a clerk of works (Loretto Housing Association v Cruden Building), and a public procurement case from the TCC relating to the limitation period under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015).
