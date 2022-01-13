Construction weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a report on the new FIDIC Green Book published in December 2021, setting out what changes have been made to the previous Green Book published in 1999, the announcement of a new secondary option to be published by the New Engineering Contract (NEC) in early 2022 to incentivise net-zero emissions, a letter from Michael Gove and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) warning that property developers must pay to fix the cladding crisis, the creation of a new Sustainability division by National Highways, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) was required to interpret what payment terms the parties had agreed, and whether the contractor had lawfully terminated the contract (The Sky’s the Limit v Dr Mohamed Mirza), a decision by the Outer House of the Court of Session (CSOH) regarding the contractor’s recourse against a clerk of works (Loretto Housing Association v Cruden Building), and a public procurement case from the TCC relating to the limitation period under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015). or to read the full analysis.