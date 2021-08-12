menu-search
Construction weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Damages and exclusions
  • Liquidated damages and ‘partial possession’ (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK)
  • Payment
  • Service of a payment application to a previous contract administrator not sufficient to invalidate the application (Michael Duthie Wilson v Graeme W Cheyne)
  • Defects
  • Alleged defects did not constitute material breach (Apcoa v Crosslands)
  • Litigation
  • Part 36 offers can be valid without certainty of terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a judgment from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) which considers the interaction between liquidated damages (LADs) provisions and clauses that provide for/enable partial possession (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK), a case in which the Court of Appeal held that a Part 36 offer was valid, even though the way in which the settlement could be implemented was unclear from its terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP), a case from the Scottish Sheriff Appeal Court (SAC) concerning the validity of a payment application that was served on a previous contract administrator (Michael Duthie Wilson v Graeme W Cheyne) and a decision from the Scottish Outer House of the Court of Session in which the court considered whether the presence of alleged defects in a car park constituted a material breach of contract (Apcoa v Crosslands). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

