Construction weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a judgment from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) which considers the interaction between liquidated damages (LADs) provisions and clauses that provide for/enable partial possession (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK), a case in which the Court of Appeal held that a Part 36 offer was valid, even though the way in which the settlement could be implemented was unclear from its terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP), a case from the Scottish Sheriff Appeal Court (SAC) concerning the validity of a payment application that was served on a previous contract administrator (Michael Duthie Wilson v Graeme W Cheyne) and a decision from the Scottish Outer House of the Court of Session in which the court considered whether the presence of alleged defects in a car park constituted a material breach of contract (Apcoa v Crosslands). or to read the full analysis.