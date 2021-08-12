- Construction weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Damages and exclusions
- Liquidated damages and ‘partial possession’ (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK)
- Payment
- Service of a payment application to a previous contract administrator not sufficient to invalidate the application (Michael Duthie Wilson v Graeme W Cheyne)
- Defects
- Alleged defects did not constitute material breach (Apcoa v Crosslands)
- Litigation
- Part 36 offers can be valid without certainty of terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP)
- When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file? (ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth)
- Contract law (Scotland)
- Prescription—when does the prescriptive period commence? (WPH v Young & Gault)
- Building regulations
- Manual to the Building Regulations and Approved Documents index updated
- Planning
- Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport
- National Model Design Code updated
- Additional construction news this week
- Slowest rise in construction output since February
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a judgment from the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) which considers the interaction between liquidated damages (LADs) provisions and clauses that provide for/enable partial possession (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK), a case in which the Court of Appeal held that a Part 36 offer was valid, even though the way in which the settlement could be implemented was unclear from its terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP), a case from the Scottish Sheriff Appeal Court (SAC) concerning the validity of a payment application that was served on a previous contract administrator (Michael Duthie Wilson v Graeme W Cheyne) and a decision from the Scottish Outer House of the Court of Session in which the court considered whether the presence of alleged defects in a car park constituted a material breach of contract (Apcoa v Crosslands).
