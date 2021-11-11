LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Outer House of the Court Session interpreted the multi-tiered dispute resolution provisions of the NEC3 contract (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Multiplex Construction), publication of a factsheet by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) that addresses changes to the Defective Premises Act 1972 and Building Act 1984 that the government intends to make in connection with the Building Safety Bill, news and updates from the ongoing COP26, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) construed the income-sharing provisions of a PFI waste treatment contract (Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire) and confirmation that DLUHC and Homes England have extended the availability of the Home Building Fund. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

