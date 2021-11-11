- Construction weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- Standard form construction contracts
- Requirement to adjudicate not a condition precedent to raising court proceedings under NEC3 contract (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Multiplex Construction Europe)
- Building safety
- Building Safety Bill—new factsheet published
- Contract law
- Income-sharing provisions in PFI contract include income generated by affiliate companies (Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire Ltd)
- Sustainability
- BEIS consultation on decarbonisation—CIOB seeks views
- COP26 round-up
- Consultants on construction projects
- RICS publishes new Rules of Conduct
- Future of civil engineering—ICE report
- Infrastructure
- Benefits realisation in major projects—updated IPA guidance
- Construction industry news
- Home Building Fund—availability extended
- NIC publishes 2020–2021 annual report and accounts
- Strengthening of global construction market—RICS report
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Outer House of the Court Session interpreted the multi-tiered dispute resolution provisions of the NEC3 contract (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Multiplex Construction), publication of a factsheet by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) that addresses changes to the Defective Premises Act 1972 and Building Act 1984 that the government intends to make in connection with the Building Safety Bill, news and updates from the ongoing COP26, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) construed the income-sharing provisions of a PFI waste treatment contract (Buckinghamshire Council v FCC Buckinghamshire) and confirmation that DLUHC and Homes England have extended the availability of the Home Building Fund.
