Construction weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Technology and Construction Court (TCC) procurement challenge case in relation to a new HS2 station (Bechtel Ltd v High Speed 2 (HS2) Ltd), a TCC case related to enforcement of an adjudicator’s decision (Ex Novo Ltd v MPS Housing Ltd), a Court of Appeal case on third party funding (PACCAR Inc v Road Haulage Association Ltd), the launch of a survey on the use of arbitration in Australia, the transfer of the first Elizabeth line station from Crossrail to Transport for London (TfL), further reaction from industry bodies to the Spring Budget 2021, concerns over shortages of certain construction products from the Construction Products Association (CPA) and the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), details of the themes to be researched in a Homes England study on the use of Modern Methods of Construction and infrastructure procurement policy statements from the House of Commons and Welsh Government. or to read the full analysis.