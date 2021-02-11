- Construction weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—whether construction works amount to demolition
- Litigation—contract interpretation
- International dispute resolution survey
- Building safety
- Cladding—government funding
- Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete—guidance for schools
- Projects
- £33bn investment in Scotland’s future
- ACE submission to Transport Select Committee inquiry on transport projects
- Additional Construction news this week
- Independent body for new home quality launched
- Review of Construction Frameworks
- NIC report on infrastructure and natural capital
- Reduction in UK construction output in January 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision of the Court of Appeal on whether construction works amounted to demolition for the purposes of the Planning (Listed Building and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 (Clin v Walter Lilly), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on payments due under a contract for the management of leisure facilities (Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management), an announcement that the UK government will invest £5 billion in building safety as part of a plan to end unsafe cladding, the publication of plans by the Scottish Government to invest £33 billion in Scotland’s infrastructure, the launch of an independent body for new home quality by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), and the announcement of an independent review of construction framework contracts by the Cabinet Office.
