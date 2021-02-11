Construction weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision of the Court of Appeal on whether construction works amounted to demolition for the purposes of the Planning (Listed Building and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 (Clin v Walter Lilly), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on payments due under a contract for the management of leisure facilities (Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management), an announcement that the UK government will invest £5 billion in building safety as part of a plan to end unsafe cladding, the publication of plans by the Scottish Government to invest £33 billion in Scotland’s infrastructure, the launch of an independent body for new home quality by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), and the announcement of an independent review of construction framework contracts by the Cabinet Office. or to read the full analysis.