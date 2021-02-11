Sign-in Help
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Construction weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—whether construction works amount to demolition
  • Litigation—contract interpretation
  • International dispute resolution survey
  • Building safety
  • Cladding—government funding
  • Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete—guidance for schools
  • Projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a decision of the Court of Appeal on whether construction works amounted to demolition for the purposes of the Planning (Listed Building and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 (Clin v Walter Lilly), a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) considered the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on payments due under a contract for the management of leisure facilities (Westminster City Council v Sports and Leisure Management), an announcement that the UK government will invest £5 billion in building safety as part of a plan to end unsafe cladding, the publication of plans by the Scottish Government to invest £33 billion in Scotland’s infrastructure, the launch of an independent body for new home quality by the Construction Industry Council (CIC), and the announcement of an independent review of construction framework contracts by the Cabinet Office. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More