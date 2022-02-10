LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Consultant appointments
  • Court considers designer’s duty of care in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions)
  • Building Safety
  • DLUHC letter on approach to agreement on building safety
  • Sustainability
  • Sustainability provisions in construction contracts—a way to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint?
  • Contracts for Difference—auctions to run from March 2023
  • Carbon Emissions (Buildings) Bill
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to grant summary judgment against the claimant, in a claim brought against a fire engineering consultant in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions), the publication of a letter by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to residential property developers on the government's approach to the agreement on remediation of building safety defects, analysis of the use of sustainability provisions in construction contracts and the potential for disputes in relation to such provisions, an announcement by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of an inquiry into ‘green steel’, and publication by the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) of responses from the construction industry to the recently unveiled Levelling Up White Paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and