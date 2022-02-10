- Construction weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Consultant appointments
- Court considers designer’s duty of care in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions)
- Building Safety
- DLUHC letter on approach to agreement on building safety
- Sustainability
- Sustainability provisions in construction contracts—a way to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint?
- Contracts for Difference—auctions to run from March 2023
- Carbon Emissions (Buildings) Bill
- EAC inquiry into ‘green steel’
- Alternative dispute resolution
- LCAM and HSF launch survey on compulsory mediation
- Construction Industry News
- Construction industry responses to Levelling Up White Paper
- CLC publishes priorities for UK construction sector in 2022
- CLC publishes article on its third ‘Smart Construction Dashboard’
- Construction growth hits six-month high in January 2022
- Welsh Government announces £8.1bn Infrastructure Investment Strategy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Construction trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to grant summary judgment against the claimant, in a claim brought against a fire engineering consultant in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions), the publication of a letter by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to residential property developers on the government's approach to the agreement on remediation of building safety defects, analysis of the use of sustainability provisions in construction contracts and the potential for disputes in relation to such provisions, an announcement by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of an inquiry into ‘green steel’, and publication by the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) of responses from the construction industry to the recently unveiled Levelling Up White Paper.
