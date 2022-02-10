Construction weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to grant summary judgment against the claimant, in a claim brought against a fire engineering consultant in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions), the publication of a letter by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to residential property developers on the government's approach to the agreement on remediation of building safety defects, analysis of the use of sustainability provisions in construction contracts and the potential for disputes in relation to such provisions, an announcement by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of an inquiry into ‘green steel’, and publication by the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) of responses from the construction industry to the recently unveiled Levelling Up White Paper. or to read the full analysis.