Construction weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of the change to the building control regime that the government proposes to introduce under the Building Safety Act 2022, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) upheld a challenge brought by a supplier against various NHS bodies, under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others), an announcement that the EU and Ukraine have both joined the Hague Judgments Convention, and commentary on the effect of the spiralling cost of building materials on home insurance cover. or to read the full analysis.