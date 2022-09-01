- Construction weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Building Safety
- Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
- Digital management of fire safety information—new BSI standard
- Building Safety Regulator—consultation on operational standards
- Procurement
- NHS procurement duties towards non-framework communications supplier breached (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others)
- Sustainability
- Energy Security Bill statements and draft regulations
More...
- Litigation
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- Construction Industry News
- Rising construction costs could outstrip buildings insurance
- Lessons learnt throughout coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic—CIOB report
- Fast–track planning route for major infrastructure projects
- LexTalk®Construction: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
- Construction trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes analysis of the change to the building control regime that the government proposes to introduce under the Building Safety Act 2022, a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) upheld a challenge brought by a supplier against various NHS bodies, under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (Consultant Connect v NHS Bath and others), an announcement that the EU and Ukraine have both joined the Hague Judgments Convention, and commentary on the effect of the spiralling cost of building materials on home insurance cover.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.