- Construction weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes
- Litigation—recovery of costs
- Litigation—exemption clauses
- Litigation—conflict of terms
- Projects
- Major Birkenhead redevelopment plan launched
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Impact of coronavirus on civil litigation
- Sustainability
- Inquiry on the suitability of built environment launched
- Government funding for green home upgrades
- Additional Construction news items this week
- PI insurance—CLC survey on restrictions and CIC advice to architects
- CLC encourages adoption of Common Assessment Standard
- Scottish construction industry recovery
- BEIS sets out Plan for Growth
Article summary
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that a bidder who brought an unsuccessful procurement challenge was required to pay the costs incurred by the successful bidder in relation to the litigation (Bechtel v HS2), the announcement of a major new scheme in Birkenhead, a barrister’s perspective on how Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted civil litigation one year on, the launch of an Environmental Audit Committee inquiry on sustainability, new government investment in green home upgrades and a survey by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and advice from the CIC to architects in relation to the difficulties in the professional indemnity (PI) insurance market.
