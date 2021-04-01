Sign-in Help
Construction weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that a bidder who brought an unsuccessful procurement challenge was required to pay the costs incurred by the successful bidder in relation to the litigation (Bechtel v HS2), the announcement of a major new scheme in Birkenhead, a barrister’s perspective on how Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted civil litigation one year on, the launch of an Environmental Audit Committee inquiry on sustainability, new government investment in green home upgrades and a survey by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and advice from the CIC to architects in relation to the difficulties in the professional indemnity (PI) insurance market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

