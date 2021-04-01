Construction weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a case in which the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that a bidder who brought an unsuccessful procurement challenge was required to pay the costs incurred by the successful bidder in relation to the litigation (Bechtel v HS2), the announcement of a major new scheme in Birkenhead, a barrister’s perspective on how Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted civil litigation one year on, the launch of an Environmental Audit Committee inquiry on sustainability, new government investment in green home upgrades and a survey by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and advice from the CIC to architects in relation to the difficulties in the professional indemnity (PI) insurance market. or to read the full analysis.