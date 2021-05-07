menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Construction and rectification of Wills (Eade v Hogg)

Construction and rectification of Wills (Eade v Hogg)
Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Construction and rectification of Wills (Eade v Hogg)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The court construed a power of appointment of shares up to such amount as should bring the holdings of both of two beneficiaries up to 26% of the share capital as permitting appointment of so many shares as to bring each of their shareholdings up to 26% of the shares, rather than a combined total of 26%. The court would alternatively have rectified the Will to that effect by reason of clerical error, and did rectify the provision such that exercise of the power was mandatory within a reasonable period, rather than discretionary, on the basis of a failure to understand instructions. These conclusions were reached against the evidence of the draftsman. The case illustrates the practical approach of the courts to construction and rectification, and provides a salutary warning to practitioners to ensure Will instructions are properly taken, recorded, verified and preserved. Written by Edward Hicks, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Promissory estoppel

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More