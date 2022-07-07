Construction and performance of a settlement agreement concerning bitcoin (HDR Global v Shulev and Nexo)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was a stakeholder claim pursuant to CPR 8 and CPR 86 to determine two competing claims to ownership of a crypto currency account held by the claimant (who took no part in the hearing). The case is interesting because the defendants with competing claims to ownership of the cryptocurrency account had entered into a settlement agreement immediately prior to an early hearing. Ultimately, the parties agreed the settlement agreement was binding, leaving the court the task of construing the agreement and considering whether it had been performed or breached by either party. However, the judge also opined that, absent the settlement agreement, he would have determined ownership of the trading account in accordance with the traditional principles of agency; that is an agent will always have to account to his or her principal for sums held or earned during the agency. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.