Construction of a settlement agreement releasing claims against third parties (Re Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd and another)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: These were applications for strikeout/summary judgment in respect of two proceedings, on the basis that the proceedings had been settled and released by a settlement agreement. The court had to decide whether certain third parties could rely on the agreement by virtue of the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 (C(RTP)A 1999). It was held, among other things, that the agreement effected a release of a party’s affiliates from claims brought by that party, and that evidence of the parties’ intentions during the negotiations was not admissible. One application succeeded entirely. The other succeeded in part. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.