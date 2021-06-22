menu-search
Construction disputes, contract terms and repudiation of contracts (Cartwright Pond Ltd v Wild)

Published on: 22 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Terms of the Contract
  • Termination
  • What is the value of the claims?
  • The claimant’s final account
  • The defendant’s claim for damages
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: This case is a reminder of some of the fundamental principles of construction law including how to determine the terms of the contract, the grounds for termination and/or repudiation and how claims are valued. Written by Tessa Birch, associate at Dentons UK and Middle East LLP.

