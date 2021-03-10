Construction, certainty of terms and the question of penalties in an aircraft contractual dispute decided on a summary basis (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada v SpiceJet)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This claim concerned contractual liabilities owed by the defendant company following its repudiation of a contract to purchase a number of aircraft from the claimant, giving rise to liquidated damages in the sum of $US 42.95m. The defendant had ordered 25 aircraft from the claimant but had failed to pay pre-delivery payments (PDPs) in respect of aircraft 6-20 and to take delivery of aircraft 6-8. The claims concerned whether the defendant was liable to pay liquidated damages, which involved the question of whether a change order 6 (CO6) which amended the purchase agreement in respect of scheduled delivery dates suspended the defendant’s obligation to make payment. The defendant also contended that there had been a breach of the agreement by the claimant in respect of its obligations to provide assistance in arranging financing. Further, the defendant contended that the liquidated damages amounted to a penalty. The court awarded summary judgment, having construed the contract in favour of the claimant. Written by Luke Tucker Harrison, partner at Keidan Harrison LLP. or to read the full analysis.