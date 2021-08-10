Constitutional Unsettlement? High Court rules Northern Ireland Protocol lawful (Re Allister and others application for Judicial Review (EU Exit))

Article summary

This case involved a judicial review challenge to the lawfulness of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland (Democratic Consent Process) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) and the effect thereby given to the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol to the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU and the European Atomic Energy Commission (the Protocol). The court considered the constitutional law doctrines of Parliamentary Sovereignty and implied repeal. It was faced with what it determined to be two conflicting constitutional statutes: the Acts of Union 1800 and the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018). It asked itself which statute prevailed, and concluded that the latter contained sufficiently specific provisions as to lead to a conclusion that it repealed the former. The court also considered the interplay between the Northern Ireland Act 1998 (NIA 1998) and the Protocol and concluded that the NIA 1998 did not preclude the government from making the constitutional changes effected by the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol. Relatedly, it also concluded that the Regulations disapplication of the requirement for cross community support in a vote on a matter under NIA 1998, s 42 was lawful. The court considered and dismissed arguments that the UK government acted contrary to EU law and in breach of Article 3 Protocol 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in agreeing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.