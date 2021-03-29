Sign-in Help
Considering the future of the Serious Fraud Office

Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Setbacks and challenges
  • Achievements of the SFO
  • Future of the SFO

Law360, Expert analysis: In light of the latest setback for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO)—an employment tribunal ruling that it unfairly dismissed an investigator—it is worth looking at whether the SFO's successes adequately offset its shortcomings, and what reform is needed, say Jonathan Pickworth and Joanna Dimmock at Paul Hastings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

