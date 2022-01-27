- Considering best interests at the end of life (London Borough of X v MR)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Local Government analysis: In this case the Court of Protection (District Judge Eldergill) considered whether it was in the best interests of MR, an 86-year-old man with advanced dementia and limited life expectancy, to remain at his current care home or to move to a Jewish care home. Having set out in detail the relevant legal framework and principles, the court had to decide how to balance MR’s religious and cultural identity against the high risk of adverse health consequences from the move, including a higher risk of mortality. The court concluded that while the question was very finely balanced, it was in MR’s best interests to move to a Jewish care home. Written by Leonie Hirst, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.