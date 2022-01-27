Considering best interests at the end of life (London Borough of X v MR)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In this case the Court of Protection (District Judge Eldergill) considered whether it was in the best interests of MR, an 86-year-old man with advanced dementia and limited life expectancy, to remain at his current care home or to move to a Jewish care home. Having set out in detail the relevant legal framework and principles, the court had to decide how to balance MR’s religious and cultural identity against the high risk of adverse health consequences from the move, including a higher risk of mortality. The court concluded that while the question was very finely balanced, it was in MR’s best interests to move to a Jewish care home. Written by Leonie Hirst, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or to read the full analysis.