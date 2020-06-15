Considerations for trustees during coronavirus (COVID-19)—the view from Jersey

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Who saw a global pandemic coming in 2020? Was anyone ready for it? David Dorgan, a Group Partner and Group Head of the Private Client & Trusts team at Appleby, Jersey discusses some of the relevant considerations and challenges for trustees during these unprecedented times of coronavirus (COVID-19). In particular, trustees need to be constantly mindful of their duties and obligations and be proactive in taking steps as required to ensure they adhere to their duties and obligations. In addition, social lock-down and remote working as a result of coronavirus has made many trustees question the formal requirements for trustees’ meetings, as well as the execution of trust documents. or to read the full analysis.