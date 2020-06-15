Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Considerations for trustees during coronavirus (COVID-19)—the view from Jersey

Considerations for trustees during coronavirus (COVID-19)—the view from Jersey
Published on: 15 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Considerations for trustees during coronavirus (COVID-19)—the view from Jersey
  • Fiduciary duties, trust property and investments
  • What should trustees be doing to comply with their duties?
  • Witnessing and execution of trust documents
  • Trustees’ meetings

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Who saw a global pandemic coming in 2020? Was anyone ready for it? David Dorgan, a Group Partner and Group Head of the Private Client & Trusts team at Appleby, Jersey discusses some of the relevant considerations and challenges for trustees during these unprecedented times of coronavirus (COVID-19). In particular, trustees need to be constantly mindful of their duties and obligations and be proactive in taking steps as required to ensure they adhere to their duties and obligations. In addition, social lock-down and remote working as a result of coronavirus has made many trustees question the formal requirements for trustees’ meetings, as well as the execution of trust documents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More