Consideration was contingent for SDLT purposes, estoppel and precedent (Project Blue Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Project Blue Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that Project Blue Limited (PBL) was entitled to a refund of overpaid SDLT under section 80 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) as part of the consideration for its acquisition was contingent within FA 2003, s 51 and was never paid. The FTT also found that action estoppel would not have prevented HMRC from raising the issue of contingency, but issue estoppel would have done. In any event, the FTT held that it was bound by the Supreme Court decision in the earlier case of Project Blue that part of the consideration was contingent.