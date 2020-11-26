Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Consideration was contingent for SDLT purposes, estoppel and precedent (Project Blue Ltd v HMRC)

Consideration was contingent for SDLT purposes, estoppel and precedent (Project Blue Ltd v HMRC)
Published on: 26 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Consideration was contingent for SDLT purposes, estoppel and precedent (Project Blue Ltd v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the tribunal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Project Blue Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that Project Blue Limited (PBL) was entitled to a refund of overpaid SDLT under section 80 of the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003) as part of the consideration for its acquisition was contingent within FA 2003, s 51 and was never paid. The FTT also found that action estoppel would not have prevented HMRC from raising the issue of contingency, but issue estoppel would have done. In any event, the FTT held that it was bound by the Supreme Court decision in the earlier case of Project Blue that part of the consideration was contingent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More