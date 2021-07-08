Consideration of serious risk in planning applications (Valero Logistic UK Ltd and another v Plymouth City Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The court dismissed a challenge to the grant of planning permission for a development comprising a change of use from a private to commercial heliport, on the basis that the authority had failed to properly consider the risk of a helicopter crash in the vicinity of a nearby fuel storage depot. Mr Justice Thornton considered the proper approach to be adopted in planning decisions relating to applications which raise serious health and safety risks, and which fall within the remit of other regulatory authorities (in this case the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)). She held that the authority had taken sufficient account of the risks and accordingly a review of the merits of the decision was beyond the jurisdiction of the court. The case affirms the need to avoid an overly prescriptive or hypercritical approach to risk assessment in planning decisions. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or to read the full analysis.