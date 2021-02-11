- Consider mutual agreement procedures for double tax relief
- Costs of MAP
- Choosing the right instrument
- Bilateral treaty
- Multilateral arbitration convention
- Arbitration directive
- MAP deadlines
- Information to prepare for MAP
- MAP process
- Arbitration benefits
- Simultaneous procedures
- Conclusion
Article summary
Law360 Expert analysis: The process of finding your way through a mutual agreement procedure, or MAP, to get to avoidance of double taxation has long been considered too complicated, too slow and ineffective, as a result of which taxpayers simply don’t file for MAP relief. However, not filing leads to an unnecessary tax cost for business.
