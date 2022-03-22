Consent orders, extensions of time and stays for arbitration under AA 1996, s 9 (Fairpark Estates v Heals Property Developments)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Refusing an appeal against an order dismissing an application to stay proceedings for injunctive relief to restrain building works and for damages for breach of contract and for trespass, HHJ Richard Williams (sitting as a Judge of the High Court in the Property, Trusts and Probate List, Chancery Division) High Court) found that the defendant applicants/appellants had taken steps in the proceedings for the purposes of section 9(3) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) under the threefold test set out in Capital Trust Investments Ltd v Radio Design. In the case of the claim for an injunction, this step had consisted of the giving of undertakings in response to an application for an interim injunction because they were final in nature and so disposed of this part of the claim, unlike the facts in Roussel-Uclaf v GD Searle & Co Ltd. While the undertakings had not constituted a step in relation to the claim for damages as they were separate to the claim for an injunction (see Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse), the defendants had taken a further step by subsequently obtaining the claimant’s agreement to a further extension of time under CPR 2.11. The agreement for this extension was not a private arrangement between the parties because under the CPR the court retained jurisdiction to refuse this extension and the dicta in Ford’s Hotel Co Ltd v Bartlett therefore applied. Written by Clifford Darton QC of Selborne Chambers. or to read the full analysis.