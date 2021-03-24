Sign-in Help
Congressional report sets out three US options for Privacy Shield data transfer crisis

Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The US has three options to restore the legal basis for data transfers between Europe and the US, including executive action on bulk intelligence collection, legislation, or a negotiated treaty with superior legal force to European regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), a Congressional study has determined.

